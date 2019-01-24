Lockeford Family Tracks Down Suspect who Stole Grandmother’s Saddles

LOCKEFORD — A family in Lockeford was able to track down the man suspected of stealing two saddles from their home.

Just after 1 a.m. Jan. 16, a man got out of a pickup truck to take the saddles from inside a vehicle parked at the Lockeford residence, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Both saddles had been passed down from the family’s grandmother, who had given them to her granddaughter.

The sheriff’s office says a resident was watching what was happening and ran after the truck as it drove away. He threw rocks at the suspect’s truck, damaging some of the windows.

After filing a police report, the family searched the OfferUp app, where people can buy and sell items, and found a listing for their heirlooms.

They contacted the seller and drove to his house, where they saw the damaged pickup truck parked outside, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office was called and deputies, along with a K-9, arrived at the residence to arrest the suspect, Travis Nelson. Nelson was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of stolen property and grand theft.