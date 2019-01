Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento City Unified School District is proposing an earlier start and end to the school year, but that means the summer break would be shortened by two weeks.

"The later start date results in students missing out on a number of academic opportunities, a number of enrichment opportunities and job opportunities," SCUSD spokesman Alex Barrios said.

Barrios says the change would also but the district more in line with neighboring school districts.