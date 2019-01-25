8 Weeks after Deadly DUI Crash, Charges Are Filed Against Stockton’s Port Commissioner

STOCKTON — Two months after a deadly crash claimed the life of a Stockton grandfather, the man police say is responsible is facing charges.

Victor Mow, the city’s former vice mayor and current port commissioner, was formally charged Thursday for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The family of the victim, Muhammad Ashraf Butt, is upset it took the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office two months to file charges.

“We just want justice and it’s very painful for us, all our family members,” Ashraf Butt’s son Hafiz Hamad said.

FOX40 spoke with family and friends of Ashraf Butt on Wednesday. The same day, the district attorney’s office said the accident reconstruction report from the police department was just recently submitted to prosecutors for review.

Charges against Mow were filed the next day.

“I’m pretty happy about that but the only thing that surprised me, it almost took DA office to do two months to charge Mr. Mow for these things,” friend Naveed Malik said.

Ashraf Butt’s family and friends are relieved but skeptical.

“I feel it, just kinda like a favoritism or something like that because if it would be a common person I don’t think it would have taken this long,” Malik said.

Similar deadly DUI incidents prosecuted by the San Joaquin County DA had charges filed within just days of the incident.

Mow’s case took eight weeks.

“There should not be any favoritism here because we want to make sure that justice has to be served and that’s all we are looking for,” Malik said.

Mow is currently in Hawaii on a paid business conference, scheduled a month before the incident.

He is expected to be in court sometime in February.

FOX40 reached out to Mow’s attorney, Albert Ellis, he said it would be premature to comment but added that, “we don’t believe the allegations are accurate.”