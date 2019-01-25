Bull Rider Breaks Every Bone in His Face, Doesn`t Quit the Sport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- This weekend the Professional Bull Riders Tour (PBRT) is at the Golden 1 Center.

They don't come much tougher than bull riders.

Forget all the bright lights, pyrotechnics and screaming fans… Chase Outlaw is all cowboy; and one of the toughest athletes you'll ever meet.

“You know, if you want to be good at this sport you've got to be tough,” Outlaw said.

“You know, he was just proclaimed the toughest athlete in sports, and he deserves it,” said Sean Gleason, CEO of PBRT.” “That kid is tough, tough, tough.”

Eight seconds is all it takes, just the 150-pound rider and a 2,000-pound bull.

Last summer though, Outlaw and a bull knocked heads and the wreck literally broke every bone in his face.

“After the injury, they had to put 68 screws and 12 plates in my face, and unless I feel my face, I don't know I’ve got something else in it, Outlaw said. Add four pieces of surgical mesh to fully repair Outlaw's injuries.

“When it happens, that's what separates the men from the boys and that's why we're here. To be able to block that out and overcome it and keep rolling on to the next one,” Outlaw stated.

Remarkably, Outlaw only missed two and-a-half months on the Professional Bull Riders Tour.

“Chase is a special case, but if you know any of these bull riders, they're tough kids and they want to bounce back and get back to riding those bulls,” said Gleason.

“Quitting? Nah, that's one thing I’ve never wanted to do is quit,” Outlaw added.

And the cowboys this week have had to deal with the ultimate sacrifice. 25-year-old Mason Lowe died from his injuries suffered 10 days ago during a bull ride in Denver.

Outlaw and many of the cowboys laid Lowe to rest this past Wednesday.

“It's unquestionably one of the toughest weeks we've ever had to go through. We've lost two bull riders in 20 years that competed here, and I hope it's the last one I have to go through,” said Gleason.