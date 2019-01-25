Davis Police Searching for Man Suspected of Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old

DAVIS – The Davis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a sexual assault suspect.

Authorities say, 40-year-old Mario Roberto Rodas sexually assaulted a 10-year-old child Friday morning while the child was home alone.

Davis police were called to the 3000 block of Cowell Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. They say “the suspect is well known to the victim” and Rodas may have used a knife to threaten the child.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Davis Police are trying to locate Mario Roberto Rodas in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Victim is a 10yr old child. Rodas fled the scene prior to police arrival. pic.twitter.com/TOmiDYtkos — Davis Police (@cityofdavispd) January 26, 2019

According to the Davis Police Department, Rodas is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5 feet, 11 inches in height; and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

“Rodas is a Mexican national and is believed to be a flight risk,” Davis PD said.

Anyone with information on Rodas’ whereabouts is asked to call the Davis Police Department at (530) 747-5400.