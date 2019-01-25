Davis Police Searching for Man Suspected of Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old

DAVIS – The Davis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a sexual assault suspect.
Authorities say, 40-year-old Mario Roberto Rodas sexually assaulted a 10-year-old child Friday morning while the child was home alone.
Davis police were called to the 3000 block of Cowell Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. They say “the suspect is well known to the victim” and Rodas may have used a knife to threaten the child.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
According to the Davis Police Department, Rodas is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5 feet, 11 inches in height; and weighs approximately 185 pounds.
“Rodas is a Mexican national and is believed to be a flight risk,” Davis PD said.
Anyone with information on Rodas’ whereabouts is asked to call the Davis Police Department at (530) 747-5400.