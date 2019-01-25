Reckless Driver Leads Police on Chase, Damages Multiple Vehicles in North Sacramento

NORTH SACRAMENTO — Neighbors say they thought their cars were safe in the driveway however, Friday morning, a reckless driver proved them wrong.

After hearing a loud crash, they walked outside to complete chaos.

“I just was in shock,” said Stephanie Marino.

Marino lives at an apartment complex at the intersection of Arcade Boulevard and Branch Street in North Sacramento.

“I was in bed sleeping, it was 3:30 in the morning and I felt my bed shake,” Marino said.

Immediately, Marino, a mother of three, walked outside to see what was going on.

“All I see is police, the car that hit my car right here,” she explained.

Sacramento police say around 2:30 a.m., officers observed a car driving recklessly.

“The officers attempted to stop the vehicle however the suspect fled from officers sending them on a short pursuit,” explained Officer Linda Matthew, Sacramento Police Department’s Public Information Officer.

Officers say the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Michael Kennedy, continued speeding away, avoiding law enforcement and their commands.

That’s when officers say Kennedy stopped, put his mustang in reverse, and intentionally crashed into the bumper of one officer’s patrol car.

However, it didn’t stop there.

This video shows how close the damaged cars are to the apartments at the intersection of Arcade/Branch. Luckily, no injuries. Suspect faces several charges: resisting arrest, vandalism, and assaulting a peace officer in the line of duty. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/uSoQ9usiwR — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) January 26, 2019

Officers say Kennedy continued driving, eventually crashing into four parked cars, including Marino’s.

The vehicle was a keepsake that belonged to her late grandmother.

“It’s pretty much sentimental. All I have is my kids and my car, that’s it,” Marino expressed.

“He just made a mess of things,” said Bryan Whited.

Whited’s car was also damaged, along with another neighbor who lives at the complex.

Now, they’re all working to repair damages caused by a reckless driver.

“I mean he hurt us, he just really hurt us all,” Whited said.

“There’s a lot of damage, I mean, it’s too much,” Marino added.

The suspect faces several charges, including evading police, resisting arrest and vandalism.

Marino’s friends have started a GoFundMe page to fix her car.