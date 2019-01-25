Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg at the US Conference of Mayors

As the nation grapples with the effects of the government shutdown — mayors from across the country are gathering at the nation’s capitol to address critical issues facing their cities.

The three-day conference brings together Administration officials, members of Congress, as well as business and community leaders to explore innovative solutions to the issues facing American cities today.

The nation’s mayors will hold a press conference where they will discuss the state of the nation’s cities and their priorities.

Today is the final day of the conference and FOX40 will be talking with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg about what tools he plans to bring back home.