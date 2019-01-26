Family Struggles to Pick Up the Pieces after Driver Crashes Through Their Home Injuring a 9-Year-Old Boy

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — A family is left to pick up the pieces after a car barreled into their South Sacramento home on Jan. 6.

The car pinned a boy up against the kitchen counter, badly injuring his leg.

“I heard this crash and I heard my grandson scream,” Ellen Johnson remembered.

At this time, it is not known what caused the crash. But, when it happened, Johnson said her whole world came crashing down.

“When I came out my room I seen glass, and my first instinct was DeJuan, my grandson,” Johnson said.

Trying to get through broken chairs and twisted metal, Johnson made her way to her 9-year-old grandson.

“We found my grandson pinned up against this wall … he was talking, but he was in pain. He was in pain,” Johnson said.

Almost 3 weeks later, DeJuan is in a wheelchair after having undergone multiple surgeries for his broken foot and crushed ankle.

“I’ve been in a lot of pain,” DeJuan explained.

Johnson lived in the house with her four grandsons. They’re now staying in a motel while she waits for crews to make repairs.

“They say it’s not inhabitable. The electricity is cut off; they cut my gas off,” Johnson said. “And as you can see, who wants to live in a place like this.”

She’s now relying on prayer, hoping her family will be able to return home soon.

“Right now, this very minute, we’re not at home. We’re not a family. We’re not here right now,” Johnson said. “Once I can get back to my house, everything will be alright. God has a way of making everything work out, He does.”

The Johnson family had renter’s and medical insurance but it’s not covering all of their expenses.

They have started a GoFundMe to help with additional expenses.