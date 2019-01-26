Homeless Advocates Upset after Campers Were Forced Off City Property Overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Just one night after Mayor Darrell Steinberg apologized to homeless campers at City Hall for being removed by police, advocates said officers once again forced them off city property.

Many of the homeless campers use the breezeways outside City Hall to get out of the weather or because they feel safer in the well-lit area. But, it is illegal.

Police say they're enforcing a city ordinance that says you can't be outside City Hall after 11 p.m. unless you're attending a city council meeting or a hearing.

At least one homeless camper was arrested Wednesday night during the incident.

Mayor Steinberg says he's asking the city manager to give officers more discretion on whether or not to enforce the ordinance.