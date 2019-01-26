River Cats Host Job Fair to Fill Over 400 Positions for 2019 Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dozens of people vying for a spot with the River Cats teams showed up for the team's first seasonal job fair at Raley Field in West Sacramento.

Some of the available positions for the San Francisco Giants AAA affiliate include bartenders, parking attendants and catering servers.

For those who were not able to make it this time, the team will hold another job fair on Feb. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There are more than 400 part-time and seasonal jobs up for grabs for the 2019 season.

