CHP: Illegal Sideshow in North Sacramento County Leads to Arrests, Crash

NORTH SACRAMENTO -- Sideshows are nothing new in North Sacramento; they happen almost every weekend.

But the sheer size of the illegal sideshow Saturday night surprised even the California Highway Patrol after it shut down traffic just after 9 in the area of Antelope Road and Watt Avenue.

"It was loud, it was real loud," said nearby neighbor Fitzgerald Figures.

Figures rushed outside to see what was going on.

“It worries me because it’s too close. This is a residential neighborhood," he told FOX40.

The CHP headed to the scene with helicopters and multiple agencies responding. Officer Mike Zerfas says they tried to make arrests as more than 100 people watched.

One driver sped away.

"Very quickly the driver lost control of his vehicle. He collided with a parked car and then a fence," Zerfas said.

Officers took him into custody but that’s not where the night ended.

Miles away near National Drive and North Market Boulevard the sideshow continued.

"We confirmed that the event was occurring again, this time with over 200 vehicles in the area," Officer Zerfas said.

After roughly two hours, they were able to break it up and get the drivers to stop.

By the end of the night, CHP officers made two arrests, impounded at least five cars and issued multiple citations.

"Anytime you engage in this reckless, distracted driving that involves high speeds, the risk of losing control of the car is huge," Zerfas said.

Figures hopes that warning will keep sideshows away from his house.

"Be careful, that’s the only advice I can give you. Be careful, you never know what’s going on out there," he said.

No one was seriously injured but the CHP says it could have been a lot worse.