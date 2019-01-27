Dozens Suddenly Forced Out of Shuttered Modesto Motel

MODESTO — People staying at the Budgetel Inn and Suites in Modesto say they found out Saturday they would need to leave and were not given any notice the motel was closing.

Signs saying “don’t leave rooms” and “assistance needed now” were posted in room windows Sunday, signaling frustration.

“It’s just a shame. We need help out here,” said Robert Andrews.

Andrews was one of dozens staying at the motel short term who were forced to search for another place to stay after the motel closed its doors Saturday.

“My sister is wheelchair bound,” Andrews said. “You just can’t put us out after a three-hour notice.”

“We got a call that all heck was breaking loose over here,” said Jeri Vigil.

Vigil, a homeless advocate, immediately came down to help.

“For them to do this just out of nowhere like this, this is not OK,” he told FOX40.

A man who identified himself only by the name Frank was a former night manager going through vacant rooms. FOX40 asked him if there was a current manager still on site.

“They basically walked out,” he explained.

Frank claimed Budgetel went bankrupt.

Privately hired security guards said they were on site to keep the peace.

“We were told to be here as far as security for the people, to contain and make sure no one is getting robbed or the building itself isn’t getting vandalized,” said security guard Teino Sialon.

People staying there were trying to figure out what was next or if they would even had a place to stay come Monday.

“Me and my husband are both disabled and neither of us had a clue about what was going on,” said Kathy Kelley.

FOX40 attempted to reach out to Budgetel and the property managers but have not heard back yet.

Security on site say vouchers were being handed out but some people said they were still waiting for refunds on rent they’ve already paid.