Family Kicked Off Flight after Passengers Complain About Their Body Odor

MIAMI (WPLG) — A family says they were left embarrassed at a Florida airport after an airline told them they couldn’t stay on board because of other passengers complaining about their smell.

Yossi Adler along with his wife, Jennie, and their baby were wrapping up their vacation in Miami and heading back home to Detroit Wednesday night — at least that’s what they had planned.

“All of a sudden, they took us off, closed the gate and they said, ‘Sorry sir, some people complained you had body odor and we are not letting you back on,'” Adler told WPLG.

The Adler family briefly boarded their American Airlines flight before they say they were asked to get off because passengers were complaining about their body odor.

Adler took a cell phone video while talking with airline staff after being booted from their flight.

“They said they were taking our stuff off and they lied,” Adler said in the video.

The Adlers say they were told their luggage would be taken off the plane, but that did not happen, leaving them with only the clothes on their back.

“They have our car seat, our stroller, everything,” Jennie Adler said.

American Airlines sent WPLG a statement Wednesday night saying:

“Mr. Adler and his wife were removed from the flight when several passengers complained about their body odor. They have been booked into a hotel for the night and given meal vouchers. They have been rebooked on a flight Thursday.”

Yossi, Jennie and their 19-month-old daughter arrived to MIA early Thursday morning in hopes they would be able to take off on their flight.

“We stopped several people in the airport and it’s embarrassing but we asked them, ‘Do you think we smell because we just got kicked off a plane for smelling?'” Jennie Adler said. “And they were like, ‘Oh my God, we’re so embarrassed for you that somebody would do such a thing. No.'”

“I’m very frustrated,” Yossi Adler said. “I want them to own up to what really happened and to tell me the truth. What was it?”

The family made it back home to Detroit and were reunited with their luggage. It’s unclear if they’ve heard back from the airline since the incident.