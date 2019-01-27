Fire Takes Over Storage Units at North Highlands Facility

NORTH HIGHLANDS — A fire broke out at a North Highlands storage facility Sunday night.

Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District battled the blaze at the storage space on Auburn Boulevard near Madison Avenue.

By the time the fire was knocked down around 5 p.m., at least three units were affected by the flames, according to Metro Fire.

Photographs and video from the scene showed at least one car severely damaged by the fire and charred items in piles.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.