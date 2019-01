SACRAMENTO — A stabbing was reported near Sacramento City Hall Sunday night.

One victim was hospitalized following the stabbing on 10th and I streets. His condition is unknown.

Police have not located a suspect.

#BREAKING: Sacramento Police are investigating a downtown stabbing. The male victim was taken to a local hospital and the suspect is still at large. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/h3XyCd1yGV — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) January 28, 2019

The events leading up to the stabbing have not been reported.

