Rumor of Gun Shuts Down Dance at Enochs High School

MODESTO — Police in Modesto swarmed Enochs High School on Saturday after there was a report that a student may have had a gun at the winter formal dance.
According to the Modesto Police Department, a student told a vice principal they possibly saw another student at the dance who was believed to have stolen a gun.
Investigators say, out of an abundance of caution, there was a “large scale” police response.
The student was not found and no one else claimed to have seen a gun.
The dance was shut down early.
