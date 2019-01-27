Rumor of Gun Shuts Down Dance at Enochs High School

MODESTO — Police in Modesto swarmed Enochs High School on Saturday after there was a report that a student may have had a gun at the winter formal dance.

According to the Modesto Police Department, a student told a vice principal they possibly saw another student at the dance who was believed to have stolen a gun.

Investigators say, out of an abundance of caution, there was a “large scale” police response.

The student was not found and no one else claimed to have seen a gun.

The dance was shut down early.