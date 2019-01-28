Citizen Hits Suspect with High Chair During Robbery at Stockton Business

STOCKTON — Stockton police say a citizen tried to stop a suspect who was robbing a local business Monday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., two men walked into a business on West Charter Way near South Stockton Street. One of the men jumped over the counter and pointed a handgun at an employee’s head, demanding cash, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The police department reports the other suspect went into the business’s office and told another employee to open the safe.

When the safe couldn’t be opened, one of the suspects began grabbing cash from the register.

That’s when the police department says a citizen who was inside the business at the time of the robbery began fighting one of the suspects. During the fight, the citizen grabbed a nearby high chair and hit the suspect with it.

Both suspects ran from the business with an unknown amount of cash.

Police were still looking for the suspects Monday, who they say were two black men in their 20s or 30s. One had a thin build and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants with a red stripe. The other was heavyset and last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shoes with a red stripe.