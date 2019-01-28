Couple Awakes to Find Man Standing Over Their Bed Half-Naked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A homeless man burst through the front door of a San Diego apartment while a couple was sleeping Sunday morning, standing at the foot of their bed in his underwear.

Robbie Alva told KSWB that around 6:30 a.m., he woke up to the man standing over his bed at his home on Curlew Street in Bankers Hill. The man was wearing only his underwear and acting erratically.

“I’m scared. I don’t know if he has a weapon. He’s standing there in his boxers, so I don’t know what his intentions are," he explained. Alva said the man demanded clothing from them and eventually left.

Officers arrived shortly after and arrested the man, who was likely under the influence of drugs, a watch commander with the San Diego Police Department said. The man was charged with trespassing, but Alva believes more should be done to combat the growing issue of homelessness in his neighborhood.

"I don’t see how just responding after the fact, after incidents like this, is going to prevent this from happening to somebody else again," Alva said. Alva said trash, human feces and syringes are becoming a more common sight in his neighborhood.

Last year, San Diego County had the fourth largest homeless population in the country, according to a report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.