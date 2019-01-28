Garage Door Blown Off in Rancho Cordova Honey Oil Lab Explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Fire crews arrived at the scene of a suspected honey oil lab explosion at a Rancho Cordova home Monday night.

The call about the explosion came into the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District just after 9 p.m., according to Capt. Chris Vestal.

When fire crews arrived at Joerger Street, they found the home's garage door across the street after it had been blown off in the explosion.

Vestal reports one person has been detained by Rancho Cordova officers and Sacramento County sheriff's deputies.

It appears no one was injured in the explosion but Metro Fire crews are looking for people who were seen leaving the area in order to ensure they were unharmed.

Anyone with any additional information has been asked to call Metro Fire or the Roseville Police Department.