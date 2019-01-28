Investigators Still Searching for Person who Brutally Murdered Oroville Grandmother

OROVILLE — It’s been nearly three months since an 86-year-old woman was found dead in her Oroville home.

One of the last photographs of Greta Putnam was taken by her grandson, Ron Rhodes, just a few weeks before her death. The 86-year-old was loving life and she was healthy.

“She wasn’t ready to go,” Rhodes said. “She was all, ‘I have a purpose here. I’m gonna live ’til I’m 90.'”

But Putnam didn’t make it to 87. Her body was found in her mobile home nearly three months ago.

Oroville police are still trying to figure out who took her life.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about who did this and why,” Rhodes told FOX40.

Rhodes and his brother, Donnie, said Putnam was selfless, beautiful and a hard worker.

“She put everyone first,” Donnie Rhodes said. “She’s always been there for us, taught us work ethic. Now we just have this emptiness.”

“They’re out there. They did it. They could do it again.” Oroville police told FOX40 her case was one of the most brutal murders they have seen in years — maybe even decades.

Ron and Donnie Rhodes were struggling to understand why anyone would go after their grandmother.

“They stabbed my grandma to death and they cut her throat. Her purse was right there with money in it,” Donnie Rhodes said. “House wasn’t disrupted. They came and left.”

Putnam’s body was discovered on Nov. 8, 2018. That’s the same day the deadly Camp Fire started not far away in the same county.

“How can somebody get away with it and still be at large, you know? That’s the hardest part,” Ron Rhodes said.

The family was still struggling to move forward Monday, knowing whoever killed their grandmother had not been caught.

“They’re out there,” Donnie Rhodes said. “They did it. They could do it again.”

The family said Putnam would have been 87 years old next month. Instead of planning a birthday celebration, they were planning a celebration of life.

They have been raising money through a GoFundMe page so they can offer a reward in the case.

Oroville police said the Department of Justice processed the crime scene and collected evidence. The investigation remains active.