Off-Duty EMT Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANTELOPE -- As an EMT, Yuriy Oleynik was always the man called out to help people in crashes. But Sunday night, he became the victim.

“It’s gonna leave a hole in my heart,” said friend Dmitriy Filchenko.

Family and friends say the 27-year-old was killed in a crash on Walerga Road near Big Cloud Way in Antelope.

The other driver sped off.

“It’s a mix of emotions. Anger, upset, confused. (Wondering) how it happened, why it happened,” Filchenko said.

Close friends like Filchenko stopped by the scene of the crash Monday to leave flowers and candles in Oleynik’s honor, while the North Sacramento California Highway Patrol investigates.

“When it’s something that involves injury or death, it’s just shocking that someone would continue driving and not stop and check on the welfare of another human being,” said CHP North Sacramento Officer Mike Zerfas.

Witnesses say a black SUV was weaving in and out of traffic when it hit Oleynik’s motorcycle, sending him flying into a fence.

There are reports that it may have been a road rage incident, which investigators are looking into.

“If you see any vehicles matching the description of a large, newer model, black SUV, if it has damage please call us here at the North Sacramento office and let our investigators know,” Zerfas said.

Oleynik leaves behind his wife, 2-year-old daughter and several friends and family members -- all hoping for justice.

“For him to just leave the scene like that, that’s very devastating,” friend Andrean Migidyuk said. “The family really wants to know who that person is and why he’d just flee the scene.”

Oleynik’s family declined an interview Monday. A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help with funeral expenses.