Houston Police Say 5 Officers Wounded in Shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — Five Houston officers were wounded during a shooting Monday and have been taken to a hospital, police said.

In a tweet, Houston police said the officers were “struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect” Monday afternoon in a neighborhood in southeast Houston.

At this time we can confirm 5 officers have been struck and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

The conditions of the officers were not immediately known.

Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that the suspect “is down.” Additional information on the suspect was not immediately available.

Suspect in the HPD shooting is down. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 28, 2019

Turner was seen Monday evening entering the hospital where the injured officers were taken.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, said one of the wounded officers was transported by helicopter to the hospital.

Police said the area where the shooting took place was still an active crime scene Monday evening.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooting was a “solemn reminder” of the service and sacrifices made by officers.

“The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved,” Abbott said in a statement.