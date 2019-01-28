Thieves Break into Sheds, Steal Tools from Elk Grove Community Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- Volunteers at the Elk Grove Community Garden felt violated after thieves broke into several sheds Saturday and stole garden tools, an expensive garden wagon and several Craftsman tool boxes.

The garden has received widespread support from the city and local business sponsors but depends on volunteers to run a variety of educational and demonstration programs. None is more key than providing up to 5,000 pounds of fresh produce each year to the Elk Grove Food Bank.

Volunteers could not believe the thieves would take items that might seem of little value from the sheds. They say the tools were provided to the volunteers to tend some of the nearly 100 garden beds on site.

"Even the inexpensive stuff we have to go out and replace now, and it’s not as if we make a lot of money, we don’t," said Judy Ludlow, a board member of the nonprofit garden.

The thieves apparently entered through a back gate used for deliveries but which can’t be seen from the street.

Some neighbors have already begun donating some replacement garden tools. Volunteers were looking for more secure locks and may be seeking a donation of lighting equipment or security cameras.