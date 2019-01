Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A woman was killed and her passenger was injured in a crash early Monday morning in Oak Park.

Investigators say their car hit a building at Alhambra Boulevard and X Street shortly before 2 a.m.

The passenger is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Alhambra was closed between X and W streets while police investigated.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash.