‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Says Attackers Yelled Racial, Homophobic Slurs

CHICAGO — Chicago police have opened a hate crime investigation after “Empire” star Jussie Smollet alleged he was attacked by men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him and physically attacked him.

Police did not officially the name of the 36-year-old cast member but say he reported being attacked while walking downtown around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the man reported that two men approached him and began shouting at him. He says they then struck him in the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on him before one of them wrapped a rope around his neck.

TMZ reported the substance poured on Smollett was bleach and his attackers yelled, “This is MAGA country” before leaving.

Smollett came out publicly as gay in 2015, and portrays a gay character on “Empire.”

He is recovering in the hospital, where Guglielmi says he is in good condition.

Police say detectives are gathering security video from nearby businesses.