Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With 25 museums participating by offering complimentary admission, the 21st Annual Free Museum Day takes place on Saturday, February 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New this year, the popular day is also the kick-off to Sacramento Museum Week (February 2-8, 2019) filled with special events, activities and activations at various museums. While admission is complimentary to everyone on Free Museum Day only, regular admission applies at all museums during Sacramento Museum Week. Coordinated by Sacramento Area Museums (SAM) with the support of Visit Sacramento, Free Museum Day and Sacramento Museum Week in 2019 are proudly presented by Sutter Health and sponsored by California Family Fitness.

More info:

Free Museum Day

Saturday

10am - 5pm

25 Participating Museums

For a list of all the museums and events happening all week go to:

SacMuseums.org

Facebook: @SacMuseums

Twitter: @SacMuseums