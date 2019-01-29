Group Giving Away New Prom Dresses Donated by Business Affected by the Camp Fire

SACRAMENTO — A local organization is giving away hundreds of prom dresses to local high school students – for free – through a unique opportunity that arose from the tragedy of the Camp Fire.

As Mina Perez sorted through a wealth of beautiful prom dresses, she remembered driving through the Camp Fire to go pick them up.

“We took a U-Haul truck, went over there through the smoke, through the devastation, and when we arrived, we had a young man that helped us load the boxes as fast as we could because the smoke was so thick,” Perez said.

Lulu’s, a popular retail store based out of Chico, was forced to evacuate their building during the Camp Fire.

The company needed to find homes for hundreds of dresses they didn’t have space for.

That’s when Perez got a call.

“She said we have all these wonderful dresses. If you’re interested, can you please come and pick as many as you’d like. We have over 2,000 dresses that we’re giving away,” Perez said. “I thought they were going to be all dirty and smelly and maybe tore up or used. I had no idea that they were in great, prime condition.”

Now, she has unboxed about 600 of brand new gowns, getting ready to give them away to high school students across the Sacramento region.

“Any young student, anyone that wants a dress, a beautiful dress to have a memory, to make a difference in their lives, this is it,” Perez explained.

Students can stop by the old Medimer Marble & Granite building on North Freeway Boulevard between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, and pick out a free dress.

All they need is a school ID and a parent or guardian to accompany them.

Perez hopes the dress giveaway will take away some of the stress that often surrounds prom season for hundreds of local high schoolers, especially those in need.

“The dress is just going to make you feel like a princess,” Perez said. “And something like this and you put it on and it will transform you, so we will not turn anyone away.”

If this year’s giveaway is successful, the organizer hopes to continue it next year.

Prom Giveaway Details

Saturday, February 9

Medimer Marble & Granite

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Students must bring high school ID and be accompanied by parent or guardian

For questions, contact Mina Perez at (916) 914-4623 or mina@videdeoro.com

https://vidadeoro.org/