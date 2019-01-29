Mental Wellness Awareness Month: The Signs of Mental Distress and How to Help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

January is Mental Wellness Awareness Month and Pedro is in the studio with counselor Carlos Flores Jr. talking about the signs of mental distress and how to help someone you suspect is in distress.

What are some signs of mental distress?

Not being able to handle little things

Irrational anger or frustration

Focused on negative and believe the world is against them

When a person experiences extreme highs and lows and is not able to find balance

How do you know if someone needs help?

They lack focus and don’t seem present in conversations

They can’t get their thoughts together or string a sentence together

Chronically worried and anxious about the future

How do you start the conversation about seeking help?