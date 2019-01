IONE — Mule Creek State Prison Warden Joe Lizarraga is on administrative leave during an investigation.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation provided no other information, only saying it is a “personnel matter,” and the FBI would not confirm or deny its reported role in the investigation.

Lizarraga has been warden at Mule Creek since 2013, and has previously held positions at California State Prison, Sacramento.

He was named CDCR “Warden of the Year” in 2017.