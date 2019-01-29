Police Arrest Suspect in String of South Sacramento Burglaries

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police arrested a suspect responsible for 15 burglaries over the span of just over three months.

Since Oct. 10, the Sacramento Police Department reports Justin Sanagustin, 31, broke into various South Sacramento businesses.

During the burglaries, Sanagustin is suspected of breaking windows to get inside the businesses. He then stole money and merchandise before running from the scene, according to the police department.

Around 6:40 p.m. Monday, officers arrested Sanagustin on Greenback Lane in Citrus Heights.

The police department reports they recovered several items from the thefts, as well as a replica semi-automatic rifle.

The 31-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of evading officers during a high-speed chase earlier this year.