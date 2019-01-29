Roseville Mother Warns Parents About Dangers of Social Media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- A Roseville mother has a warning for other parents after a scary incident involving her 13-year-old daughter.

Police had to bring the young girl and her friend home after finding them with two adult men they met on Instagram.

Natasha Evans held her daughter a little tighter Tuesday night.

"I know all of the possibilities of what could have happened," she told FOX40. "So my mind was just racing and racing."

Evans could not help but wonder where her 13-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn Kelbatrov, would be had police not stepped in Saturday.

"At 2:30 in the morning, I got a knock at the door from the police and an investigator showing me the photo of a man," Evans said.

She learned two men in their 20s had picked up Kelbatrov and her friend from a sleepover.

"Her friend that she was with, who is 12 years old, had been contacted by a guy on Instagram, who had been for three months speaking to her and forming a relationship with her," Evans said.

Looking back, Kelbatrov regretted getting into the car with the men.

"I had a bad feeling something was going to happen and I should have just went by my gut feeling, not by what she was saying," Kelbatrov said.

Kelbatrov said a police officer pulled up beside the men's car and commented on the age difference between her and the men. After asking them some questions, police brought the girls home.

Evans truly thinks her daughter was in danger.

"It could have been something so much different," Evans said. "She could have been killed. She could have been sold into human trafficking."

She was trying to look at what happened as a learning experience by warning other parents about the potential dangers of social media.

"You have to know who your kids are around. Especially, my daughter doesn’t have a phone or social media but somebody else’s kid did," she said. "You give them these devices and they have the world at their fingertips. Anything can happen and predators are everywhere."

Roseville police are aware of the incident. No charges have been filed.