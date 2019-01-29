Sac State Students Say SF Gallery Booted Them Over Pro-Life Signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Some Sacramento State students feel discriminated against after they say a San Francisco art gallery kicked them out for their beliefs.

Cell phone video captures tense moments between the group and an employee of the gallery.

"She saw me take out my phone and I’m like, ‘I’m recording this,’" student Carmen Perez, who had attended the anti-abortion Walk for Life event earlier in the day, told FOX40.

At one point, the video shows the employee giving them the middle finger.

“She said, ‘I don’t agree with your views you need to get out,’" Perez said. "She just said, ‘Get out, get out, you need to leave now. Anyways, we're closing.’ And so then we were like, ‘Are you joking? What?’"

Perez and her friends went into the gallery after participating in Walk for Life West Coast, an annual anti-abortion march in San Francisco.

"We didn’t do anything to provoke her. Nothing," she said.

Perez says the employee reacted after seeing the signs two of her friends were holding from the march.

"On one side it says, ‘We are the pro-life generation.’ On the other side it says, ‘Defund Planned Parenthood,’" Perez said.

The gallery, Dennis Rae Fine Art, issued an apology to the group but Perez says she wasn't completely satisfied.

“We feel like he was giving excuses for the employee and the employee never apologized to us," she said.

When reached for a comment the gallery called confrontation a “misunderstanding.”

But days after it happened, Perez is still feeling upset and offended.

"This is our religious view, so they did infringe on our First Amendment right as our religious view that we're pro-life," Perez said.

Perez has been going to the March for Life for the past seven years. She says what happened this year won’t prevent her from going back again.