State AG Delivers Report after Reviewing Use of Force within Sacramento Police Department

SACRAMENTO — California State Attorney General Javier Becerra has issued a report examining the use of force policy of the Sacramento Police Department following several high profile deadly police encounters.

Appearing at a press conference with Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Becerra says the report highlights the positive change in when it comes to foot pursuits and the use of body cameras. But the report also found deficiencies including better defining the use of force policy and a need to better emphasize the sanctity of life and force de-escalation policies.

The full report can be found here.

The exhaustive review was requested by the department which has already begun exploring and implementing the recommendations.

The report is separate from an Attorney General’s criminal investigation of the shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man whose death enraged much of the community. Some in the African-American community praised the review, saying it’s a step to make sure such incidents don’t happen again.