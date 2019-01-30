2 Stockton Natives to Take Super Bowl Field with LA Rams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Stockton has two extra reasons to pay close attention to Super Bowl LIII on Sunday -- Brandin Cooks and Justin Davis.

Cooks is the Los Angeles Rams' go-to wide receiver and Davis is a backup running back. They were teammates at Lincoln High School in Stockton.

According to Cal-Hi Sports, this is just the sixth time in 53 Super Bowls that two guys from the same California high school have played in the same championship game.

"You're a young head coach and you have a Justin Davis in the backfield and a Brandin Cooks out on the numbers and you start to think, 'This is how it is supposed to be every year, right?'" Lincoln Head Coach Brian Gray told FOX40. "I mean, you didn't know at the time how special this would be."

Gray coached both men in 2012.

"I had a good time here with them at Lincoln. We made some good memories, some big plays right here on this field and to see them go out there and play on the biggest stage is going to be awesome," former Lincoln teammate Zach Greenlee said.

Greenlee was the quarterback for the Lincoln Trojans in 2012 -- throwing passes to Cooks and handing off to Davis.

As a teacher at Lincoln now, Greenlee has seen this week how much of an impact his former teammates have made on his current students.

"That's two kids that walked here on this campus and put in the work and got to where they are," he said. "So if that even inspires just one kid here to put in the extra work, I think that is huge."