BeatBox Beverage’s Party Punch

Simone is in the kitchen with Aimy Steadman, the COO of BeatBox Beverages, getting a look at their Party Punch. The drink started out as a blend of vodka, Crystal Light and cranberry juice served up in re-purposed Franzia bags. Now, the Party Punch is based on wine produced near Sacramento, and is packaged in the TetraPak facility in Lathrop.