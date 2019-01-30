DOE Secretly Shipped Weapons-Grade Plutonium to Nevada

The U.S. Department of Energy has disclosed that it already has shipped one-half metric ton of weapons-grade plutonium to a nuclear security site in Nevada that the state has been trying to block in a federal court battle.

The Justice Department notified a federal judge in Reno Wednesday the government had already trucked the radioactive material to the site north of Las Vegas when Nevada filed a request for an injunction to block the move in November.

Department lawyers said in a 9-page filing that the previously classified information about the shipment from South Carolina can be disclosed now because enough time has passed to protect national security.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says he’s “beyond outraged.” He says he’s working with Nevada’s congressional delegation to fight back against the U.S. government’s “reckless disregard” for the safety of Nevadans.