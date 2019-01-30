PG&E Files for Bankruptcy: What Does It Mean for Customers and Fire Victims?

Customer concerns are growing after utility giant Pacific Gas & Electric Corp filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday morning.

The filing comes as the state’s largest utility company braces for more than $30 billion dollars in liabilities from the Camp Fire.

This move also gives PG&E protection from creditors liquidating the company but it also has many people upset and wondering what this means for customer’s rates.

Assemblyman Jim Patterson says concerns about rate increases stemming from the bankruptcy should be kept in mind, since the PG&E also increased rates due to their 1999 bankruptcy filing.

State officials have been working on plans for what to do when the utility company entered bankruptcy hearings, trying to ensure the best possible solution for all.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says he’ll fight for PG&E’s customers as the utility giant files for bankruptcy.

“PG&E is a regulated utility and we`re going to try and do everything we can to make sure the people, the tax payer and the rate payers in California are protected,” Becerra said.

This morning at 6:45 a.m., Moseley Collins, a prominent Sacramento area lawyer who has defended victims in hundreds of lawsuits, will talk to FOX40 about PG&E’s planned bankruptcy filing and its implications for victims of the Camp Fire.