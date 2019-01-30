Thousands Worth of Electronics Stolen from Stockton School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Police say two unidentified male suspects, caught on camera, entered school property last week, riding on skateboards.

They managed to get into a classroom through a window and get away with 32 laptops and a class projector.

Some students at Aspire Langston Hughes Academy are having to go without a crucial learning tools.

After dozens of Chromebook computers were stolen from an 8th grade English class.

“I think it’s sad that people steal laptops. It takes away from kids’ education and everything. It’s really sad,” said parent Nicholas Gusman.

“Those Chromebook computers are worth around $12,000 and they were for the students in that class so you can imagine how that’s affecting that teacher and the students in the class,” said Joe Silva with Stockton Police.

Technology teacher Ryan Dixon says students use the laptops to write papers, conduct research and communicate with educators.

“I was upset, of course. These students work hard every day in class to build a brighter future for themselves,” said Dixon. “Their parents invest a lot of time and energy into them, and when this crucial tool is taken from them, it’s very unfortunate.”

Parents agree that the theft is especially heartbreaking because it affects kids eager to learn.

“It’s sad that there are people out there that would do that to these kids when they’re just trying to learn and the teachers are trying to do their best,” said parent Lupe Aguilera.

And now police are hoping to bring the suspects to justice, urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Someone out there probably knows who those suspects are, and we want to hold them responsible for their actions, so if someone knows something, do the right thing and give us a call,” said Silva.

If you recognize the thieves, you’re asked to contact Stockton police and you can remain anonymous.

There is currently a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.