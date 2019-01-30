Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the first Friday of every February, we celebrate National Wear Red Day. The American Heart Association asks people to wear red on this day to raise awareness in the fight against heart disease. Locally, we will be holding a Wear Red Day event this Friday, February 1st at Arden Fair Mall from 11am-1pm. We will have yoga demos, cooking demos, Hands-Only CPR demos and a fashion show featuring local heart disease survivors.

More info:

Wear Red Day

Friday

11am-1pm

Arden Fair Mall

(916) 446-6505

GoRedForWomen.org