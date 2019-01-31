A Man ‘Slipped and Fell’ on Ice – But Video Told a Different Story, Prosecutors Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — A New Jersey man was arrested after he allegedly faked a slip-and-fall so he could file an insurance claim.

Alexander Goldinsky, 57, was caught on video throwing ice on the floor in the cafeteria at his workplace and then doing "a fake slip and fall," Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said. He waited until he was found and filed a false insurance claim for the ambulance service and treatment he received at a local hospital.

“Fraudulent claims cost everyone and we will aggressively prosecute those who illegally manipulate the system," Carey said.

Goldinsky was charged with one count of insurance fraud in the third degree and one count of theft by deception in the third degree following his Jan. 15 arrest.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.