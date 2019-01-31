24 Hour Fitness is offering a Fitness Bowl in all clubs during Super Bowl weekend. February 1-3, all group exercise classes are free to everyone. Visit 24hourfitness.com to find a club near you and explore the wide variety of FREE group exercises you can take in any area club. And, if you become a club member, all group exercise classes are free with membership.
Celebrating 35 years as an industry leader, 24 Hour Fitness transforms lives every day through fitness serving nearly 4 million members in over 430 clubs nationwide.
More info:
Fitness Bowl Weekend
February 1-3
All 24 Hour Fitness Clubs
24HourFitness.com