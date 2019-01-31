Please enable Javascript to watch this video

24 Hour Fitness is offering a Fitness Bowl in all clubs during Super Bowl weekend. February 1-3, all group exercise classes are free to everyone. Visit 24hourfitness.com to find a club near you and explore the wide variety of FREE group exercises you can take in any area club. And, if you become a club member, all group exercise classes are free with membership.

Celebrating 35 years as an industry leader, 24 Hour Fitness transforms lives every day through fitness serving nearly 4 million members in over 430 clubs nationwide.

More info:

Fitness Bowl Weekend

February 1-3

All 24 Hour Fitness Clubs

24HourFitness.com