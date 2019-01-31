Former Stockton Parks and Recreation Employee Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A man once entrusted to work with kids was behind bars Thursday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Kristopher Jones last week on suspicion of sexually abusing a young child from 2008 to 2009. The victim was just 7 years old at the time.

"A 17-year-old man came forward and made a report that he had been sexually molested approximately 10 years ago," said San Joaquin County sheriff's spokeswoman Andrea Lopez.

Lopez said Jones worked at Davis Elementary School's afterschool program, which was provided by the city of Stockton.

The sheriff's office confirmed Jones was employed by Stockton's Parks and Recreation Department from March of 2008 to March of 2012.

It's unclear just how much contact Jones had with the students at the elementary school at the time.

"We are looking for additional victims," Lopez said. "We, in any case, we always encourage anyone to come forward no matter how much time has elapsed between the abuse and the day of report."

The Lodi Unified School District sent the following statement to FOX40:

"The Lodi Unified School District is disheartened to hear about the recent arrest of a Stockton Parks and Recreation employee who was assigned to the Davis Elementary School campus for the after school program. LUSD is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials. To clarify, the individual was not employed by the Lodi Unified School District."

Deputies said it's never too late to report sexual abuse.

"We will always take a report from a potential victim in any case," Lopez said. "It does help us go back and create documentation on a suspect's behavior and possibly other victims that they may have."

The detective said the investigation is ongoing and they're asking anyone with information on the case or on Jones to come forward.

FOX40 reached out to the city of Stockton about regarding the arrest of their former employee but was told "they don't comment on criminal matters."