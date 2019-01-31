Man Arrested After Alleged Sexual Assault at Atlanta Nightclub Is Streamed on Facebook Live

A man has been arrested after an alleged sexual assault at an Atlanta nightclub was streamed on Facebook Live, according to police.

Dominique Williams, 34, turned himself in Tuesday after police obtained a warrant for his arrest on a charge of aggravated sodomy, Atlanta police said in a statement.

According to a police report dated January 20, the alleged assault was reported by a woman who said she had seen an incident streamed on Facebook Live which showed “a black female being groped on her chest and possibly being raped from behind” as she screamed “‘no, stop.’ ”

Officers were unable to find the alleged victim when they arrived at Opera nightclub later that night, according to the incident report. An officer then looked at the video and saw it had been recorded about an hour prior to officers’ arrival, the report said.

“In the video you can clearly hear the female saying, ‘stop, please somebody help me,’ ” the incident report states.

CNN does not identify victims of alleged sexual assault, but the woman’s attorney, L. Chris Stewart, said Williams’ arrest was a “vindication” for her.

Attorney: No evidence of assault

An attorney for Williams, Shequel Ross, said in a statement posted to her Instagram account prior to his arrest that there is “no evidence that supports that Mr. Williams raped or sexually assaulted” the alleged victim.

“Our client and his innocent family members have endured harassment as a result of this rush to judgement (sic) without reviewing facts.” Williams remained in custody Thursday afternoon.

The Facebook video was taken down shortly after the alleged assault. A spokesperson for the company told CNN that Facebook does “not allow content that depicts sexual violence or assault.”

The nightclub addressed the incident in a brief statement on its Facebook page the day after it was reported, saying it was cooperating with police and “will continue to aid and support their investigation in any way we can.”

CNN has requested further comment from the club and its attorney but has not heard back.