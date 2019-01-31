South Lake Tahoe Residents Encouraged to Prepare for Winter Storm Watch

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Officials are urging South Lake Tahoe residents to get ready ahead of the upcoming Winter Storm Watch.
The weekend’s storm will bring heavy snowfall and rain Friday night into Saturday.
According to the National Weather Service, that means a total of around one foot of snow could fall on areas above 6,000 feet. Wind gusts during the storm could also reach up to 70 mph and officials are concerned about potential flooding.
There will also be another storm Sunday into Monday.
The city of South Lake Tahoe wants travelers to avoid the roadways during the storm.
Residents can get sandbags through Friday between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:
City Public Works Yard, 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd.
Fire Station 3, 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd.
Residents have to fill their own bags and should leave shovels at the locations.
The city’s snow removal phone line is 530-542-6030. County residents can call 530-573-3180.