Storms Bulk Up California’s Snowpack

California officials say January storms have pushed the Sierra Nevada snowpack to 100 percent of average to date, which is good news for state water supplies.

The California Department of Water Resources said Thursday that it’s a good start but the next two or three months will determine what it means for reservoirs and the overall waters supply.

The department’s John King said the second manual survey of the season at one location and found “a significant increase” from the previous tally.

Surveys are taken at hundreds of locations in the Sierra, where winter snow provides drinking water for much of the state as it melts in warmer months and flows into reservoirs.

Rain and snow has fallen across the state this week, and more wet storms are predicted.

A three-year drought emergency ended in 2017, but officials said water conservation efforts must continue.