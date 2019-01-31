Woman Says Officer Took Son Off Campus, Went into Their Home Without Consent

Bridgette Bjorlo will have more on this story on FOX40 News at 10.

STOCKTON — A woman says her 8-year-old son was taken off his school’s campus and into her home without her consent.

“There’s no reason this should have happened,” said Kyrra West.

The mother of two was frustrated after she says her son Daevian was taken off Colonial Heights Elementary School property Monday without her permission.

“The principal took it upon herself to tell the officer on duty to take my son out of his learning area from his class, drive him in the backseat of a police car and bring him to my house, knowing I was not home,” West told FOX40.

West said a school resource officer escorted the child home and gained access to the house to look for a stolen watch that was later recovered.

West admitted that her son stole the watch but said it still doesn’t justify taking the third-grader off campus and into her home, unannounced.

“This didn’t happen on school campus,” she said. “My son is in trouble for it. He got disciplined.”

Now, West said she wants more than just an apology, asking for something in writing to ensure something like this will never happen again.

“I work far away from my house so I need my kids to be where they’re supposed to be,” West said. “Sorry is not going to cut it because anything could have happened.”



FOX40 reached out to the Lincoln Unified superintendent for comment. Her statement reads: