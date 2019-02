Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Valentine's Day Weekend, Jackrabbit Brewing Co. and Freeport Bakery teamed up to bring you the sweetest mini cupcake and beer pairing ever! Pre-purchase at JackrabbitBrewingCompany.com to guarantee your pairing.

More info:

Beer & Cupcake Pairing

Feb. 9-10th

Jackrabbit Brewing Co.

1323 Terminal Street, West Sacramento

JackrabbitBrewingCompany.com

Facebook: @JackrabbitBrewing