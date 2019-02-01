Brews and Brains Trivia Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Brews & Brains: Sacramento-area young professionals can show off their knowledge of early 2000s trivia while raising funds to help local kindergartners save for college at United Way’s Young Leaders Society’s annual Brews & Brains trivia night on Feb. 8 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Sacramento Masonic Temple, 1123 J Street. Guests, who must be age 21 or older, will enjoy beer, food and chances to win prizes. Register as a team, couples or individuals for $25 and receive food and drink tickets.

Maria Guare, a member of United Way’s Young Leaders Society, is in the studio to give Martina, Adam and Pedro the ultimate test.