Carmichael Man Says Delivery Driver Broke Through Gate

CARMICHAEL -- Home surveillance video shows a delivery driver bursting through a gate early Thursday afternoon in Carmichael.

"Here he is walking up, it’s almost immediately," Deryk, the man who lives at the home, told FOX40. He did not want his last name published. "You see the driver walking up through the slots in the fence, it doesn’t look like he tried to unlock the gate or open it."

Deryk says he noticed the damage before checking his surveillance video.

"The whole panel was broken off," he said.

Deryk told FOX40 he contacted Amazon customer service and was told he would be reimbursed for the damage, which he says cost $200 to fix.

"It will take a week to get an estimate and sometimes 2 weeks to get a repair person, so I took it upon myself to fix it," he said.

Still, Deryk, who has also worked as a delivery driver, says the damage is done. He just wishes companies paid closer attention to drivers.

"I don’t mind if the package would have been thrown over," Deryk said. "At least it wouldn’t have broken the gate."

When reached for comment, Amazon sent FOX40 a statement:

"This does not reflect the standards we have for delivery service partners. We are working with the customer directly to make things right and will address this with the delivery service partner."