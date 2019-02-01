Demolition Begins at Elk Grove’s ‘Ghost Mall’

ELK GROVE — The skeleton of what became known as Elk Grove’s Ghost Mall began to come down Friday to make room for a new resort casino.

“We’re starting a new chapter moving closer to a brighter future,” Wilton Rancheria chair Raymond Hitchcock said.

The Wilton Rancheria tribe owns 36 acres on the north side of the 99-acre property off Highway 99 and Grant Line Road. For the last 10 years, the site was supposed to have developed into a major retail attraction but the economic downturn stopped that in its tracks.

And two weeks ago the City of Elk Grove announced the current mall developer would scrap the project and tear down the shells of the buildings.

The casino could begin construction as soon as this year. The Howard Hughes Corporation owns the majority of the Ghost Mall site. The future of that property is unknown.